Braun Announces Congressional Bid—Klog 100.7 News

Republican State Senator John Braun of Centralia has announced his candidacy for Southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.

Braun, first elected to the state senate in 2012, has served as the GOP minority leader since 2020. He spent 31 years in the Navy and is president of Braun Northwest, a regional company that manufactures emergency vehicles and employs about 350 people.

In his announcement, Braun said, “Whether in the Navy, running a small business, or serving in the state legislature, I’ve always focused on solving tough problems, clearing roadblocks, and helping others succeed. In Congress, I’ll bring that same approach—working to lower costs for families, support American manufacturing, and expand opportunities for family-wage jobs here at home.”

He will challenge Democratic incumbent Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who won the seat in 2022 after years of Republican control, along with any other candidates who enter the race.