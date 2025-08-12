Barbara Jean Ellinghaus: April 2, 1937 — August 9, 2025

LONGVIEW- Barbara, a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother, great grandmother and faithful servant of the Lord, entered the presence of her Savior on August 9, 2025, at the age of 88. She had endured the terrible disease of Alzheimer’s for eight years up to her passing and She was surrounded by the love of her family and held in the everlasting arms of God. She will be missed by her entire family and by all who ever met her as she was a great example of God’s love.

Born on April 2, 1937, in Longview, Washington, Barbara lived a life rooted in faith, kindness, and service. She married the love of her life, Robert D. Ellinghaus, on August 19, 1985, and together they built a home filled with warmth, laughter, and a steadfast devotion to Christ.

As a mother, she nurtured her children with patience, wisdom, and unconditional love, always pointing them toward the hope found in God’s Word. As a grandmother, she delighted in every moment with her grandchildren, offering gentle guidance, heartfelt prayers, and a legacy of faith that will bless generations to come.

Barbara was an active member of Foursquare Church and Columbia Heights Assembly of God for many years. She quietly encouraged those in need; she reflected Christ’s love in both word and deed.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Robert (Bob); her children Bob, Kim, Sheldon, Rick, Dave, and Ryan; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends who will miss her deeply. She is preceded in death by her parents Eldon (Red) and Gwen Willis, her brothers Thomas, Howard, Ed, and Jerry Willis.

Barbara’s life was a living testimony to her favorite verse, Psalms 91 verse 4, “His truth and his faithfulness are a shield and a buckler”. Her family takes comfort knowing that she is now rejoicing in the presence of her Lord.

A celebration of her life will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name for Alzheimer’s research.

Her love was deep, her faith unwavering, and her life a beautiful reflection of God’s grace.