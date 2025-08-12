Suspect Vehicle in Terumi Lane Homicide Located—Klog 100.7 News

Law enforcement in Southern California has a lead in the search for Alexander Rogers, the Longview man wanted in connection with last week’s deadly stabbing off Terumi Lane in the Mint Valley area.

According to Longview Police Captain Brandon McNew, officers outside Los Angeles have located the black BMW Rogers was driving on the day of the attacks, Tuesday, August 5. The vehicle has been seized as evidence.

McNew said video footage indicates Rogers has been seen in the greater Los Angeles area. Longview police are working with Los Angeles law enforcement, and LPD detectives plan to travel to California to help process the vehicle and assist in the investigation.

Rogers is wanted for the murder of 64-year-old Dawn Peters and the attempted murder of 73-year-old Andrew Peters, both of Longview.