Longview City Council Preview—Klog 100.7 News

Longview residents could see an increase in their utility bills as the city council considers a solid waste rate hike tonight.

The proposal would raise the base rate for trash and recycling by $2.99 per month, bringing it to $22.91. The agenda item says the change is needed because payments to Waste Control are outpacing what the city collects from customers, despite past rate increases.

The council will vote on the measure during its 6 p.m. meeting at the Longview City Council Chambers.