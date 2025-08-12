KSD Offers Free Student Meals this School Year—KLOG 100.7 News

Free nutritious meals are back this school year for kids within the Kelso School District.

The District’s Nutrition Services Department confirmed in a press release yesterday, thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision, students can get one full breakfast and one full lunch for free each school day. The program extends to virtual students as well; they’d just need to collect meals at a school site.

For funding purposes, KSD asks families to complete an income form to keep this program going. The income forms were sent to families within Skyward and in letters mailed to families. It can also be accessed on KSD Nutrition Services webpage, and school offices.