Wahkiakum School District Awarded Grant for Community Learning Center—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Wahkiakum School District has been awarded a $240,560 grant from the Washington Capital Budget for its Wahkiakum Community Learning Center Project. The funding will help turn district land at 500 South 3rd Street in Cathlamet into a hands-on learning campus and community hub.

The project is a collaboration with the Chinook Tribe, whose ancestral lands include the site of the future Learning Center. The grant was written by CTE Director Kyle Hurley, who has Chinook heritage.

In a press release, he said recognizing and honoring this heritage is long overdue: “I’ve lived here for 20 years and, besides a small sign downtown, there’s been little visible acknowledgment of the Chinook’s history. I grew up with Chinook friends, but outside Washington State history class, we rarely talked about it. This project is about raising awareness for the Chinooks here and building a true partnership.”

Hurley worked with Chinook Tribe Chairman Tony Johnson to make the project a reality. Together, they plan to include educational signs and interactive learning circles along new trails to share the Chinook Tribe’s history, contributions, and land stewardship practices.

The Community Learning Center will provide Wahkiakum CTE and FFA students with meaningful, real-world learning opportunities.