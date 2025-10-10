Longview City Council Position 5 Debate—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz Civil Dialogue Project debates continue tonight with the Longview City Council Position 5 race between Mike Claxton and Nic Aguirre. You can watch it live at 7 p.m. on KLTV channel 29, and a recording will be available afterward on the KLTV website. The Position 5 seat is currently held by MaryAlice Wallis, who chose not to seek reelection.