Port of Longview Agrees on Next Port CEO—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

It was a long and arduous process, but after two recruitment rounds and over 200 applications, the Port of Longview commissioners have agreed to hire Kenneth Anderton as the port’s next CEO, replacing Dan Stahl.

Anderton is currently the senior manager of real estate development for the Port of Portland. The commission unanimously selected him on September 30th and reached a negotiated contract yesterday to pay him $245,000 annually—about $20,000 less than Stahl’s current salary. A public vote to finalize the deal is scheduled for today.

Anderton has more than two decades of experience at the Port of Portland, where he led major redevelopment projects, including the transformation of a Superfund site in Troutdale into a business park. His background in land development was a big part of his selection.

Stahl has been with the company for eight years, serving as CEO for the last five. He announced his plan to retire earlier this year, but he has remained in his position during the hiring process.