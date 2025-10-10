LCC Naming Welding Lab For Allan Evald—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Lower Columbia College Foundation has announced that it will name the new Welding Lab in the Center for Vocational and Transitional Studies after one of its beloved longtime instructors, Allan Evald.

Evald taught welding at LCC for 25 years. LCC President Matt Seimears said, “Allan Evald inspired generations of students through his love of teaching and deep commitment to his craft. He believed in the power of vocational education to change lives. Naming the new Welding Lab in his memory is a fitting tribute to his legacy.”

Evald came to LCC in 1991 after a successful career in the welding industry. He passed away in 2016, leaving a legacy of excellence, mentorship, and dedication to student success.

The new Center for Vocational and Transitional Studies is set to begin construction next month, following the groundbreaking back in May.