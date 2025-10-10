Friday:

Agnes of God premieres this weekend at Stageworks Northwest. Catch it Friday or Saturday at 7:30 p.m., or at the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. The show follows a nun with dark secrets who’s accused of a terrible crime.

The Cinema of Horrors, Oregon and Washington’s #1 haunted house, is back at the old Three Rivers Cinemas weekends through November 1. It runs Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 11 p.m.

Saturday:



The Marine Corps Vets invite all Marine veterans to their monthly brunch and meeting, held the second Saturday of each month at Fei’s Carriage, starting at 9 a.m.

The Kelso Business and Community Association’s West Kelso Cleanup Day is Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Participants can meet across from the Sons of Norway building before heading out to pick up litter, pull weeds, and freshen up the neighborhood.

The Fair Flea Market runs year-round on the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Youth Building at the Wahkiakum County Fairgrounds.

It’s Fire Prevention Week! To close it out, the Longview Fire Department is hosting an Open House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. See emergency vehicles, meet Smokey Bear, Sparky the Fire Dog, and McGruff the Crime Dog, learn CPR, enjoy demos, and win prizes.

The U.S. Navy Sea Cadet Corps is holding an Open House Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at VFW Post 1045 on Ocean Beach Highway. Learn more at seacadets.org.

St. Monica Circle from St. Rose Church is hosting another “Pop-up Clothing Distribution” for children newborn to 5 years old this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2200 Allen Street in Kelso.

The Ultimate Autumn Bazaar will be held at the Kelso Longview Elks on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Helens’ Spirit of Halloweentown runs through Halloween, featuring haunted attractions, celebrity guests, photo ops, food, games, live shows, and the Great Pumpkin Lighting. Inspired by Disney’s Halloweentown, filmed in St. Helens, the event runs Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Halloween from 4 to 9 p.m.

Harvest Fest returns to Downtown Longview Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Merk parking lot transforms into a fall celebration with vendors, kids’ activities, food, live music, a beer garden, and more—free family fun! Details at downtownlongview.com.

Family Promise of Cowlitz County presents Family Bingo and Burger Night, a “Night Without a Bed” fundraiser to fight childhood homelessness. It’s Saturday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Youth and Family Link, featuring bingo, food, a silent auction, a photo booth, dessert dash, and more.

The Soup Off to benefit The Columbia Theatre is Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Monticello Hotel Ballroom. Local restaurants compete in a friendly “soup showdown,” and you get to vote for your favorite. Tickets are available at columbiatheatre.com.