Thomas Earl White: March 25, 1935 — September 18, 2025

LONGVIEW- Thomas Earl White, born on March 25, 1935, in Cornell, has left a remarkable legacy of love and laughter. He peacefully departed this life at the age of 90, on September 18, 2025, at his home in Longview, Washington, surrounded by the family he cherished deeply.

As the oldest of 11 children, Tom’s journey began in a lively household that would shape his character into the person many came to know and love. In 1952, he moved his family to Longview, where he would build a life full of memories, humor, and kindness. Tom’s military service in the Navy Reserves from 1952 to 1960 instilled in him a sense of discipline and commitment that followed him throughout his life.

In 1954, Tom married Viona White, with whom he shared an enduring bond that lasted for an incredible 70 years. Together, they raised four beloved children: Thomas A. White (Lois), Brenda White, Susan Joy (Mike), and Lori Lee (Daniel). Tom took immense pride in watching his children grow and thrive, considering them one of his proudest accomplishments.

Tom devoted himself to his career at the Longview School District, where he worked diligently until his retirement in 1997. His unwavering support and dedication to education positively influenced countless students and families in the community.

An affable soul, Tom was known for his humorous spirit and his ability to brighten any room. He was, as many attested, truly a character. His love for fishing, camping, and traveling added joyful chapters to his life story, filled with experiences that he savored and shared with those closest to him.

Tom leaves behind a loving family that includes his wife, Viona; children Thomas A. White (Lois), Brenda White, Susan Joy (Mike), and Lori Lee (Daniel); sister Marg Parson; and brothers Patrick White, and Robin White. He is also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, including those who have passed: Andy Hiler and Heather Pennington.

Thomas Earl White’s legacy will live on in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His warmth, humor, and dedication to family will be cherished by those he leaves behind, ensuring that his spirit continues to shine brightly in their lives.