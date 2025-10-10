John Hopkins: March 25, 1934 – October 4, 2025

LONGVIEW- With loving memories, we share the news of the passing of John Hopkins on October 4, 2025, at the age of 91 with his wife of 64 years by his side. John was born and grew up in Bellshill, Scotland. He moved to Canada in 1955, where he met his wife, Catherine. The two settled down in Longview in 1963. John was the proud father of four children, five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

John was a member of St Rose Catholic Church for over 60 years. He enjoyed soccer, finding a deal at garage sales, reading art and history books, camping, hunting, and most of all fishing – he even built his own boat! John, aka “Scotty”, loved to talk to everybody and always had a story to tell.

The family wishes to thank all relatives, friends, and neighbors for all the prayers, messages of sympathy and support received during this difficult time. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 11am at St Rose Catholic Church in Longview, WA.