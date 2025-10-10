New St. Helens Riverfront Project—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Some more good development is coming to the St. Helens riverfront. The city has entered into an exclusive negotiation agreement with Romano Capital to explore development opportunities for its 24-acre riverfront property, formerly home to the Boise Cascade Veneer Plant.

Romano Capital plans to develop at least one major project, featuring a mix of uses such as a hotel, retail, restaurants, housing, and public spaces.

In the release, Mayor Jennifer Massey said, “This partnership represents an important step toward enhancing our city’s growth, economic vitality, and community amenities.”

Romano Capital will hold public meetings during the master plan review process and provide regular updates to the City Council.

Under the agreement, the company has 150 days to complete due diligence and 180 days to propose a final development plan for approval. The project is part of St. Helens’ larger waterfront redevelopment effort to restore public access and attract new investment to the area.