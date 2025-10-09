Spencer Boudreau vs. Wayne Nichols Debate Story—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Cowltiz Civil Dialogue Project started their debate season last night on KLTV with a debate between Longview Mayor Spencer Boudreau and challenger Wayne Nichols, covering issues like qualifications, divisiveness, the budget, public safety, economic growth, Hope Village, and more.

Starting with qualifications, Nichols cited his years as a labor leader, saying he learned to collaborate and work with everyone. He also talked about his experience as a credit union board member, volunteer firefighter, and work on local infrastructure projects. Boudreau said to look at his track record—balancing the budget, working with opposing councilmembers, improving public safety, and his long commitment to public service.

Nichols repeatedly raised concerns about divisiveness, accusing Boudreau and some councilmembers of pushing “culture war” issues like the proposed Charlie Kirk Way renaming, fluoride in the water, and firing former City Manager Kris Swanson.

Boudreau said that perceived divisiveness is all due to framing and that he was not the one to propose any of those things. He did, however, say he likes to hear out any issues fellow councilmembers or the public might bring up.

On Swanson’s firing, Boudreau said state law clearly gives a simple council majority that authority. Nichols argued that so far it has cost the city roughly three-quarters of a million dollars, that there was a stipulation in her contract of a 5-vote majority for removal and that the firing prevented the city from getting a $10 million bond. Boudreau disputed the three-quarters of a million dollar figure; he said the previous council gave her a “sweetheart deal” and that the city already couldn’t afford the bond.

Addressing the budget, Boudreau touted closing an $8 million shortfall that he says prior councils avoided addressing. Nichols said he hasn’t yet had access to all city budget details but argued that legal fees and controversy from the current council have hurt spending and dug the hole they were in even deeper.

Both candidates agreed on the need for more police officers. Nichols also called for a stronger fire department budget. On economic growth, both supported attracting small businesses and family-wage jobs. Boudreau pointed to new housing and apartments that have boosted the city’s workforce and tax base. Nichols said his labor endorsements from local unions show that he is the best candidate for family-wage jobs.

When it came to Hope Village, Nichols said the timing was right for its temporary closure but believes it may need to reopen soon. Boudreau said he now sees it as a success but doesn’t think reopening is necessary. Nichols argued that the new “no-tolerance” public camping ordinance could leave some homeless with nowhere to go.

On public drug use, the two disagreed on just how bad the issue had gotten in city parks. Nichols claimed that used needles being left in the park was not as bad as Boudreau and his allies claimed. Boudreau said, however, that he had reports to back up the claims.

Regarding back B&O taxes owed by PeaceHealth due to a recently reviewed error, both candidates said the hospital can’t be punished for the mistake but something needs to be done. They both said they want to learn more before they know what to do moving forward on the issue. Nichols did, however, criticize an unscientific Facebook poll put out by Boudreau on what to do with the owed back taxes when they are received.