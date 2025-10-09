Civil Dialogue Project Debates—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Last night’s Longview City Council Position 7 debate kicked off this year’s series from the Cowlitz Civil Dialogue Project, a bipartisan group formed in 2022 to promote open and civil discussion on local issues.

Unlike last year, none of the debates will be live; instead, they’ll air individually over the next week and a half on KLTV channel 29 and the KLTV website at 7 p.m.

The next debate is Friday between Mike Claxton and Nic Aguirre for Longview City Council Position 5, currently held by MaryAlice Wallis.

Next week, Kelso City Council candidates Brian Wood and Eric McCradall face off Monday for Position 1, followed by Jackie Collins and incumbent Kimberly Lefebvre on Friday for Position 3.

The final debate is Monday, October 20, for Longview City Council Position 6 between Oliver Black and Chris Bryant. Bryant has so far declined to participate.

Ballots for the November 4 general election will be mailed October 17.