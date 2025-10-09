Joseph Klimas Opts Out of Plea Deal—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG news

A Vancouver man accused of murdering another man and dumping his body on a remote logging road near Ariel has declined a plea deal and is now likely headed to trial.

46-year-old Joseph Klimas is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm enhancement, unlawful firearm possession, and unlawful disposal of human remains in the killing of 46-year-old Cesar Reyes of Portland, whose body was found near Lake Merwin in November 2024.

The Daily News reports Klimas was expected to plead guilty Tuesday but instead requested a trial. A hearing is set for November 18, with a possible jury trial on January 12.

Investigators say Klimas became a suspect after allegedly telling a jailed inmate he had “done something similar” to the inmate’s crime and mentioning “Pelon,” Reyes’ nickname. Phone records also showed Klimas and co-defendant Andrea Stewart near where the body was found. Stewart pleaded guilty in July to rendering criminal assistance.