Washington Second Half Property Taxes—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Property owners, second-half property taxes are due October 31. Tax statements were mailed out in February.

Payments can be made online at the Cowlitz County Treasurer’s website by e-check for a $2 fee, or by debit or credit card with a 2.4% fee. You can also mail payments, drop them off at the office drop box, or pay by phone at 360-577-3060—but all payments must be postmarked by the 31st.

The Treasurer’s Office is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will also be open Friday, October 31, for last-minute payments. If you haven’t received your statement, contact the Treasurer’s Office.