Wahkiakum & Clark County Burn Bans—Klog 100.7 News

Extensive Property Damage Done in Woodland—Klog 100.7 NewsJuly 1, 2025
Vander Narcizo Missing—Klog 100.7 NewsJuly 2, 2025
Burn bans are going into effect tomorrow in both Wahkiakum and Clark counties, as fire danger increases.
Recreational campfires will still be permitted, but only in approved fire pits.
In Cowlitz County, no early ban has been issued yet. The county’s annual seasonal burn ban is scheduled to take effect automatically on July 15.
Burn bans are already in place in both Columbia County and Lewis County.