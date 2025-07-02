Vander Narcizo Missing—Klog 100.7 News

A Toutle kid has been missing for two days after failing to return home on Monday.

The parents of Vander Narcizo say they have reported him missing and that he was not seen on surveillance cameras at Drew’s Grocery, which he would likely pass on his way home.

It’s believed he may be somewhere in the logging roads near Toutle. Several community members searched the area on Tuesday but were unsuccessful.

Vander would be driving a gray 2000 Jeep Cherokee.