St. Helens Native Injured in Coeur d’Alene Attack—Klog 100.7 News

A former St. Helens resident was among the firefighters ambushed in a deadly shooting last weekend in Coeur d’Alene.

According to the Columbia County Spotlight, 47-year-old David Tysdal was seriously injured in the attack on Sunday. Tysdal, who grew up in St. Helens, has served as a firefighter and engineer with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department since 2002.

Fire crews had responded to a reported fire in Coeur d’Alene when they came under gunfire. Two firefighters were killed in the ambush.

The shooting suspect, 20-year-old Wess Roley, was killed during the confrontation.