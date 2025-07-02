The Go 4th Festival kicks off today in Longview and will run daily through the Fourth of July from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Festival favorites like food vendors, the marketplace, and the Longview Fire Department’s Hole-In-One Golf activity will be happening throughout the event. The carnival runs each day from noon to 10 p.m. in front of R.A. Long High School.

The Longview-Kelso Early Bird Lions will serve an all-you-can-eat breakfast each morning from 9 to 11 a.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids. The Kids Festival is also open daily in two sessions: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

The Christmas in July sale will be held today and tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. at the McClelland Arts Center.

Tonight’s highlights include the annual Cardboard Boat Regatta at Martin’s Dock from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by KLOG and our sister stations. This year’s theme is Halloween. Afterward, stick around for the new Karaoke Finals Contest from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., also at Martin’s Dock.

Additional major events this year include the Timbershow, the Spirits of Longview Beer Garden, and the Firecracker 5K run or walk, happening tomorrow. On Friday, the celebration wraps up with the parade, the Lions’ kids races, and the fireworks show.