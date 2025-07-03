High-Speed Chase Through Cowlitz & Clark Counties—Klog 100.7 News 

There was a high-speed chase through Cowlitz and Clark Counties early this morning, and the suspect ultimately got away.

Just before 4:40 a.m., the suspect was reportedly traveling southbound on I-5 near Castle Rock. The vehicle’s plates reportedly matched someone wanted for felony eluding, DUI, and resisting arrest out of Seattle.

The vehicle raced down I-5 at speeds exceeding 120 miles per hour. In the Kalama and Woodland areas, officers attempted to use spike strips multiple times to stop the vehicle, but were unsuccessful. Just before 5 a.m., the suspect reportedly cut through other vehicles at the milepost 14 exit in Ridgefield, blocking the pursuing officer—and that’s when they lost the vehicle.