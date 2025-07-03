Holiday Weekend Events 7/3-7/6/2025—Klog 100.7 News

Thursday:

The Go 4th Festival is on Thursday and Friday at Lake Sacajawea. This Longview Tradition continues with the Timber Carnival, live music, great food, the marketplace, the kids zone, and, of course, the fireworks at Martin’s Dock on the 4th. More at gofourthfestival.org.

Check out the delightfully dark comedy Lisa Frankenstein at the Longview Public Library! Thursday it’ll be shown at 3pm; the film is recommended for high schoolers.

The Spirits of Longview is the biggest summer reunion for those 21 and up! Presented by the Longview Pioneer Lions, it’s Thursday 3-10pm at the Cowlitz County Event Center. Just $5 entry and parking is free. The “Red, White & Beer” after party is at the Silver Star with karaoke.

Every First Thursday of the month, the Broadway Gallery on Commerce in Longview showcases new art, live music and refreshments, 5:30-7pm. Find gifts, cards, books and other treasures at the Gallery too!

The Firecracker Fun 5K Run/ Walk by Longview Parks & Recreation is at 6pm Thursday at Lake Sacajawea Park. You can register starting at 5pm.

Play bingo for great prizes at McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge on the first Thursday of every month! Doors at 6pm, bingo at 7pm in the Old 97. All ages welcome.

The 3rd Annual Red, White & Bloom is back at the Exodus Church; it’s a firework show at 10pm on Thursday.

Friday:

Kalama Summer Lights on the Fourth is from Noon to 9pm on Friday! Over at the Port of Kalama’s Westin Amphitheater, there’s free live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and, of course, fireworks at dusk!

the Go Fourth Mile Run/ Walk start’s at 9:45am on Friday! Meet at the Longview’s Monticello Hotel. Same-day registration is 8:30-9am in the lobby. You could win a medal, ribbon or random door prize!

The Mi Familia Swap Meet runs every Friday from 5 to 10pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 6pm at 1525 Broadway St. in Longview.

Saturday:

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is every Saturday, 9am–2pm, in the parking lot across from the Fairgrounds on 7th Avenue.

The Clatskanie Farmers Market runs every Saturday from June to September! 10am–2pm in Copes Park, with live music and other special events throughout the season.