Nancy Lee Westling: March 1, 1951 – June 24, 2025

KELSO- Nancy was born on March 1st, 1951 to Lester and Helen Sweat. Nancy was born in Jasper, Texas. Nancy left this world on May 24th, 2025 at 3:55 am to meet Jesus peacefully and surrounded by loved ones.

Nancy grew up in Southeast Texas and loved the outdoors. Nancy moved to Washington in 1967 where she raised her children. Nancy raised 9 children and 2 grandsons and had a role in the lives of MANY other children. Nancy had 18 Grandchildren and 26 Great Grandchildren, you would think that that is plenty but she was a MAMMO to anyone that claimed she was.

Nancy had many loves; Her family – especially the babies, the Sunshine, Fishing, Camping, Gardening, Travel, Pets, Hiking, and Sunbathing. Her most valued treasure was her Family and the sound of their laughter. She never met a stranger and would do anything within her power to make sure that everyone felt cared for and important.

What she lacked in stature she made up for in spunk, love, life lessons and adventure. Her legacy is her giving heart and the values she instilled in her family – acceptance, forgiveness, understanding and unconditional love!

She loved the smell of newborns, flowers, and good food cooking. Her favorite pastime was holding a baby.

Although she was not a fan of the rain, she loved everything that grows native to our beautiful state.

Nancy was preceded in death by Her beloved mother and father, Helen Gertrude (Faircloth) Sweat and Lester Forrest Sweat; a brother Elza Lester Sweat; and her grandson, Steven Lee Jensen. She is survived by her sister, Janice Juanita Barnes; Her Children, Cindy Marie Jones, Judith Anne Whitmire, Suzanne (Whitmire) McCain (her husband, Robert McCain, James Lester Whitmire (his wife, Sandra Whitmire), Sandra Lee Whitmire and Richard Barnes, Jr., as well as her stepchildren Donna Iverson, Anna Lane and Michael Barnes. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Nancy – momma, mammo, sister, mother-in-law, cousin and aunt will be missed by so many, but we rejoice today in knowing that she is no longer suffering in a body that held her captive…SHE IS FREE!