Extensive Property Damage Done in Woodland—Klog 100.7 News

The Woodland Police Department says they are searching for multiple unknown assailants after extensive property damage was done overnight on Friday.

Woodland Police Chief Robert Gibbs says officers were dispatched just before midnight in response to a report of malicious mischief in progress behind the McDonald’s. The caller reported seeing four to five suspects wearing dark clothing and possibly masks, who were reportedly damaging vehicles. Arriving officers searched the area but were unable to locate any of the suspects.

On Saturday morning, officers were contacted by a local business owner who reported that the window of his work vehicle had been smashed. Throughout the day, police received multiple additional reports of vandalized vehicles—including several with broken exterior windows at Woodland Middle School.

In total, eight victims have been identified, with thousands of dollars in property damage reported.

If you have any information or tips, you are encouraged to contact the Woodland Police Department and speak with Sgt. Casey at extension 414, referencing case number W25-3905.