Teen Accused of Plotting Attack at Three Rivers Crossing Mall Released to Parents Custody—Klog 100.7 News

The Clatskanie teenager accused of plotting a violent attack at the Three Rivers Crossing Mall in Kelso has been released to his home under strict supervision and electronic monitoring, according to KPTV.

The 14-year-old, who had been held for about a month at the Cowlitz County Youth Services Center in Longview, had to be released due to Oregon state law, which limits youth detention to 56 days without trial. His next court date is scheduled for July 31.

He faces multiple charges, including second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, and disorderly conduct.

Under the terms of his release, the teen is prohibited from visiting any mall or returning to his former school. He is barred from accessing the internet, having friends over, or leaving the state of Oregon. He must follow all parental instructions and is required to take any prescribed medications, with all medications and weapons in the home to be securely stored. He must also be supervised at all times.