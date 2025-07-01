Columbia River Water Rescue in Kalama—Klog 100.7 News

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has provided further details on the water rescue that occurred Sunday afternoon on the Columbia River.

They say they received a 911 call at 1:18pm reporting that a catamaran boat had capsized due to strong winds. The two occupants of the boat were thrown into the river; fortunately, both had been wearing life jackets.

Deputies were able to safely rescue the two individuals from the water. After the vessel was flipped upright, it was towed back to the Kalama Marina.