Vocational Groundbreaking at LCC—Klog 100.7 News

Today is a big day for the future of Lower Columbia College.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place to begin the project for the $42 million Center for Vocational and Transitional Studies facility. The 46,000-square-foot, three-story building will replace four outdated buildings on campus. This building will house the college’s Welding, Fabrication, and Machining programs; College and Career Preparation programs; and Workforce and Information Technology programs.

The project will be located at the existing Lot C parking lot on the east side of campus along 15th Avenue. A new, similarly sized parking lot will be constructed in place of the demolished buildings to the west. The project will be completed in two phases.

Phase 1 includes the demolition of parking Lot C; construction of the new building; access drives to 15th Avenue north and south of the building; a perimeter drive around the building; parking south of the building; service utilities; underground burial of the existing overhead power line; and relocation of the campus water line north of the new building.

Phase 2 involves demolition of the existing buildings and construction of the new parking lot.

There will be a ceremonial groundbreaking and luncheon event at the LCC Student Center today at 11:30 a.m., including speeches from LCC administration and the project architect. The ceremonial shovels will hit the ground at about 1:30 p.m.

The recently completed state legislative session included the funding needed through the capital budget. The LCC Foundation is currently conducting a capital fundraising campaign to provide all the equipment needed to operate the facility.