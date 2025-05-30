Friday:

The Spring Fling Downsizing Sale runs this weekend. Friday from 9am–3pm at the Sons of Norway, then Saturday it’ll be at BOTH the Kelso Senior Center AND the Sons of Norway, 9am–3pm.

Kelso High School 8th Annual No Limits Inclusive Track Meet is this Friday from 10am to 1pm at the Kelso High School Track. 268 student-athletes from 27 different schools will be in attendance.

Longview Pioneer Lions Kettle Corn Sale — The Longview Pioneer Lions will be selling kettle corn, caramel corn, and cotton candy this Friday from 10am to 4pm at the 30th Ave. Safeway.

Shaky Grounds Escape Room — Recognized as one of the top 250 escape rooms in the world, Shaky Grounds, an emergency preparedness-themed mobile escape room, stops in Longview Friday through Sunday from noon to 9pm each day. Find it at Ashtown Brewing in Longview.

Elochoman Marina Street Market runs every Friday, 3:30–6:30pm, through September 26.

Mi Familia Swap Meet runs every Friday from 5 to 10pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 6pm at 1525 Broadway St. in Longview.

Saturday:

Columbia Wellness Presents “Run The Path” — This Saturday at 9am at Lake Sacajawea. It’s a free, family-friendly 5k fun run and walk.

6th Annual Cruzin’ to the Fair Car Show — At the Wahkiakum County Fairgrounds, this Saturday. Judging is at 9am with trophies up for grabs in all classes. Details and entry forms at wahkiakumfair.org.

Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is back! Every Saturday, 9am–2pm in the parking lot across from the Fairgrounds on 7th Avenue.

Live at the Pub — Brought to you by Solid Rock 101.5 The Blitz and the Kelso Theater Pub, Saturday from 9pm to 1am; 15 local rock, punk, alternative, hip hop, and R&B groups are taking the stage.

Sunday:

3rd Annual R2L Bridge Run is this Sunday starting at 8am. The race begins at Rainier City Park and ends at Martin’s Dock in Lake Sacajawea. The Rainier Bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 7:30am to 10am. Registration for this event has closed.