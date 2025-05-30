Russell John Blanchette Jr.: January 14, 1940-May 20, 2025

CASTLE ROCK- “Russ” was born January 14, 1940, in Hartford, CT. to Russell Blanchette Sr. and Mae Burns. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1961. His longest employment was for the city of Phoenix until 1997 when he moved to Kelso, WA. In 2007 he moved to Castle Rock, WA. His education included Phoenix College and Arizona State University.

He was a nationally certified drug and alcohol counselor. He was a member of the Castle Rock United Methodist Church and a member of the Loins Club for 20 years. He helped many people and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a poet, an essayist, a punster, and a master storyteller. He had a natural charisma.

He enjoyed sailing, camping, men’s Bible study at the Castle Rock United Methodist Church, and basketball games. In his youth, he was a runner and broke state track records.

He endured many cancers during the last 19 years of his life and showed courage and acceptance.

He leaves behind wife Thelmagene Blanchette, son Daniel Blanchette, daughter Angela Molloy Murphy, sister Pat Weaver, brother Paul Blanchette, grandchildren Fionn Molloy Murphy, Ash Molloy Murphy, Sam Blanchette, and many friends. Those who preceded him in death are sister Grace Marie Blanchette, and children Maralee Blanchette and Barry Blanchette.

A memorial service will be held in June.