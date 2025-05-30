Rebecca Ann Egen: July 27, 1950 – April 28, 2025

CATHLAMET- Rebecca Ann Egen passed at home on April 28, 2025, after a short illness.

Becky was born in Topeka, KS, on July 27, 1950, to Loren Lewis and June Hess. She attended William Winlock Miller High School in Olympia. On December 24, 1983, she married the love of her life, Daniel Egen. Becky worked at the Timberland Regional Library, where she met a dear friend for life, Darlene McLernan. She also worked at the Longview School District as a popular recess attendant, nurses aide, and substitute para-educator for many years before retiring. Dan and Becky lived in Cathlamet, WA with a lovely garden, rose bushes from her sister, a few adopted neighborhood kitties, and the best neighbors you could ask for, Bobby and Paige Thompson. Becky loved to watch birds, garden, and beachcomb for shells and sand dollars. Some amazing family memories were made during the many trips to Long Beach. Becky especially loved being a wife, mom, and gramma, and loved spending quality time with all of her family. She taught us all to love each other, in spite of our flaws and differences, to appreciate traditions, however big or small, and to value the time we have with each other.

Becky is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Daniel Egen, daughter Josie Bobbitt (John), daughter Danni Egen Friesner (Charles), son Taylor Egen (Marissa), and son Steven Sauer, along with grandchildren Nick Leatherwood (Angie) and Madison Leatherwood, sister Daniele Harden, brother Gordy-Jim Gross (Libby), sisters-in-law Karen Rasmussen (Don) and Sue Egen, nieces and nephews, and other family. Becky was preceded in death by her parents, June Gross, Gordon Gross, and Loren Lewis, sister Kathy Probst, brother Lon Lewis, brother Brian Gross, and her youngest grandson, Gunner Leatherwood.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses from Eden Health in Longview, WA, for their excellent care and support given to Becky and the family while she was at home. Per Becky’s wishes, there will not be a service.

“Though I know I’ll never lose affection; For people and things that went before; I know I’ll often stop and think about them; In my life, I love you more.”