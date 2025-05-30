Michael William Jackmond: December 26, 1942 – May 26, 2025

LONGVIEW- Michael William Jackmond, 82, passed away on May 26, 2025 in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Born on December 26, 1942, Mike grew up in Longview, Washington and graduated from RA Long High School. He later continued his education at LCC. Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Mike built a career as a proud Teamster, driving beverage trucks and forming last friendships with many of his customers along the way.

Deeply committed to youth sports in the Longview/Kelso area, Mike volunteered countless hours with Kelso Youth Football and officiated basketball, football, and baseball games for many years. His dedication helped shape the experiences of numerous young athletes in the community.

In his later years, Mike found joy in rescuing turtles, creating a special sanctuary for them that reflected his love for animals and the outdoors. He also enjoyed treasure hunting at Goodwill stores – a pastime that brought him simple pleasures and unexpected finds that he loved to share.

Michael is survived by his brother Arnold Jackmond (Colleen), daughters, Jennifer Jackmond Burns (Derek) and Trina McKee (Pete), grandson Jacob Garibaldo. He was preceded in death by his parents Marshall William and Bertha Jackmond, brothers James “Jack” Jackmond, Oliver “Bryant” Jackmond, and sister S. Denise Terhune .

A ceremony will take place at Willamette National Cemetery 11800 SE Mt Scott Blvd, Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 @ 1pm, followed by a social gathering at Milwaukie Community Center/Camas Room 5440 SE Kellogg Creek Dr. Milwaukie, Oregon from 2-4pm.May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him.