The results are in for yesterday’s 3rd Annual Rainier to Longview Bridge Run. This year’s 10K event drew 494 participants, an increase from 452 last year. That number does not include kids under a certain age who participated for free.

In the male category, 22-year-old Nicholas Marty took first place and was the only runner to finish in under 40 minutes, with a time of 39 minutes and 54.9 seconds.

The top finisher in the female category was 38-year-old Emily Nourse, who completed the race in 48 minutes and 31.7 seconds.