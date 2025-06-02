Mt St. Helens Visitor Center Opens—Klog 100.7 News

The Mt. St. Helens Visitor Center at Silver Lake, located across from Seaquest State Park, officially reopened to the public on Saturday.

Operated by Washington State Parks, the visitor center had been closed for its first major renovation since it opened in 1986. The updated facility now features new exhibits that provide a more comprehensive look at the history and impact of Mt. St. Helens, from its pre-eruption past to the present day.

The new displays explore the mountain’s geological influence and its role in shaping the surrounding region over thousands of years. The Cowlitz Indian Tribe played a key role in developing the exhibits, contributing perspectives on how the mountain has been central to the culture and traditions of the Cowlitz and other Indigenous peoples throughout the region.

The Mt. St. Helens Visitor Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for youth ages 7 to 17.