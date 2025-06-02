A fire broke out last evening at a business in the north end of the Kelso mall.

Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were dispatched to Three Rivers Crossing at 5:47 pm after a fire alarm and the building’s sprinkler system were activated by smoke in one of the mall’s units.

When crews arrived, they initially found no visible signs of fire or smoke, but after searching, they located the source inside a business. At that point, the alarm was upgraded from a standard fire alarm to a commercial fire response, prompting more units to be dispatched, including some from Cowlitz Fire District 5.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and confirmed that it had not spread into walls or other areas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

The specific business where the fire occurred was not named in the press release, but officials said it was adjacent to the Kelso Library. Fire crews conducted salvage operations to minimize water damage to the library’s books and property.

Battalion Chief Matt Beaulaurier stated, “The commercial sprinklers activated as they were supposed to and suppressed the fire long enough until we arrived, which prevented further damage to the property. They did their job.”