Troy Raymond Wood: July 30, 1968 – May 23, 2025

Troy Raymond Wood was born in Longview, Washington on July 30, 1968 to Paul Raymond Wood (deceased) and Flavia Therese Godwin.

Troy was a Chef. He loved culinary creativity, time with Family and Friends, the outdoors, music and riding his Harley. Troy had a contagious personality, a magnet that drew you in. From his mouth watering descriptions of food to describing how it felt to ride his Harley. Troy never met a stranger. He could strike up a conversation with anyone.

Troy was a beloved Son, Father, Big Brother, Nephew, Uncle, Fellow Rider and Friend to All. Troy is survived by his Mother Flavia Godwin, Son’s Chad Wood and Kyle Wood, a daughter Natalie Wood, Siblings Joni Boicoff, Sara Boicoff, Tracy Boze, Theresa Camacho, Travis Wood, Trent Wood, Aaron Lindoff as well as Uncles, Aunts, Nephews and Nieces.



Please join us Saturday June 21, 2025, at Noon, located at 6011 Westside Hwy Castle Rock, Washington 98611.