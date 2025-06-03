77-year-old Woman Killed After Hit-and-Run in Astoria—Klog 100.7 News

An awful situation unfolded Sunday at the coast: a 77-year-old woman is dead, and a man is facing manslaughter charges following a hit-and-run crash.

Patricia Harrison of Astoria was struck around 9:18 am while walking near the intersection of 16th Street and Irving Avenue, according to local authorities. Police say the suspected driver, 50-year-old Michael Smith, fled the scene and hit another vehicle as he attempted to get away.

Smith was taken into custody not far from the crash site. He is suspected of driving under the influence.