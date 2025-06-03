Bicyclist Killed in Vancouver Crash—Klog 100.7 News

A bicyclist was killed last evening after being struck by three vehicles on Highway 14 in Vancouver.

According to a Washington State Patrol report, the incident happened around 9:32 pm at milepost 1. Three vehicles were traveling eastbound when the bicyclist crossed from the right shoulder toward the median and entered the left lane. All three vehicles struck the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.