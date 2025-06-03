Sushi Chain Coming to Kelso—Klog 100.7

After an incorrect report we made earlier this spring, we now know what restaurant is moving into the old Shari’s building in Kelso. It will be “Sumo All You Can Eat Sushi,” a small Japanese chain.

A public notice dated May 26 is currently posted on the building for a liquor license application. There is no official word yet on when the new location will open.

Sumo currently operates four restaurants, all located north of here—in Tacoma, Kent, Bremerton, and at the University of Washington. Kelso’s isn’t the only former Shari’s being repurposed either—Sagit Breaking reported in April that another Sumo location is coming to an old Shari’s in Burlington as well.