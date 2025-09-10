Virtual Suicide Prevention Training TODAY—KLOG 100.7 News

Today is Suicide Prevention Awareness Day. In our country, Veterans are at a 58% higher risk of suicide than nonveterans. So what can you do to foster hope and take action? The Washington State Department of Veteran Affairs is hosting a free, virtual Suicide Prevention Training this afternoon at 1pm.

“Speak Up, Save Lives!” features a training that addresses the unique challenges Veterans and their families face. All service members, veterans, their families, and community supporters are invited to attend. The training will address how to recognize warning signs and offer meaningful support.

Register by emailing connect@dva.wa.gov.