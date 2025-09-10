Delays on Ocean Beach Highway in Wahkiakum County Through October 17th—Klog 100.7 News

Expect delays for the next five weeks on Ocean Beach Highway near Grays River.

The Washington State Department of Transportation and Wahkiakum County Public Utility District are replacing 4,000 feet of 6-inch water line with a larger 8-inch line to provide western Wahkiakum County with a stronger, more reliable water supply.

Work will take place weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., between the Grays River Water Treatment Plant and Fairview Road, through October 17. Flaggers will direct traffic through the single-lane work zone.