David Lee Hladek: June 4, 1951 — August 26, 2025

LONGVIEW- Born June 4, 1951 in WaKeeney, KS; died August 26, 2025, in Longview, WA.

David Hladek was preceded in death by his father, Walter Hladek; his mother, Roberta Claycamp and his stepfather Arnold Claycamp. Surviving him are his wife, Connie Hladek, brother Frank Hladek, and brother Bob James and many nieces and nephews.

David graduated from R. A. Long High School and served in the US Navy for 3 years. He worked for Reynolds Metals Co./Alcoa, for nearly 32 years. He loved fishing and did that for many years with his friends. He also loved his dogs over the years; especially our Bouvier des Flandres, mini-aussie, and Murphy our “our GoLaDoodle: that’s golden retriever, labrador retriever and poodle. What joy our dogs gave us.

David was a good son, brother, husband, uncle, and friend to so many people. He will be greatly missed.