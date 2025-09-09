Hope Village to Close Indefinitely—Klog 100.7 News

At the end of the month, the Salvation Army’s contract to operate Longview Hope Village will expire, and the transitional pallet home community will close indefinitely.

The City of Longview announced the planned temporary closure in a release Monday. Officials said the pause will allow the city to “reflect on its comprehensive efforts in addressing homelessness, acknowledge the milestones achieved, and reaffirm its commitment to long-term solutions.”

The Longview Police Department and outreach teams are working with the remaining residents to identify housing and service options for those willing to engage. For anyone who ends up back on the street, the city passed a zero-tolerance policy on illegal camping a few months back.

The city described the closure as a “national step forward,” saying we are no longer in the crisis conditions of 2022, when the shelters were built. Police Chief Robert Huhta said, “This is not the end of our efforts; it’s the continuation of a smarter, more targeted approach. Hope Village was a turning point. We’re committed to building on that progress.”

Officials also said the closure will help ease budget pressures. Hope Village has a $1.5 million annual operating cost, previously covered by state grants. Funding ran out in late June, leaving the city to cover expenses directly.

In April, the city issued a Request for Proposals for a new operator certified as a Behavioral Health Unit, which would allow state funding to resume. Only one application was received, and the city rejected it last week. Public Information Officer Angela Abel said the single applicant “allowed us to take the step back we needed to reevaluate and make sure we are moving forward in the best interest of the community.”

There is currently no timeline for reopening Hope Village.