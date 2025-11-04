Virginia Faye “Ginger” Decker: March 1, 1939 – October 29, 2025

ST. HELENS- Virginia Faye “Ginger” Decker (née Shadle), age 86, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2025, in Saint Helens, Oregon. Born on March 1, 1939, in Bakersfield, California, Ginger lived a full and vibrant life marked by dedication to her family, a strong work ethic, and a generous spirit that touched all who knew her.

After raising her four children, Ginger began a new chapter as a school bus driver in Rainier, Oregon. During this time, the family lived on a sprawling 126-acre farm—a place filled with memories and hard work. Later, after moving back to St. Helens, she embarked on an adventurous career as a long-haul truck driver alongside her husband, Ronald E. Decker. As a sleeper team traveling cross-country, Ginger embraced the open road and the camaraderie of the trucking community. Known by her CB radio handle “Gingersnap,” she brought warmth and humor to every mile.

Eventually settling back in St. Helens for good, Ginger and Ron founded their own local trucking company. While Ron managed the fleet from behind the wheel, Ginger ran operations from dispatch—coordinating up to seven trucks at once while also handling load procurement and billing. Her organizational skills and tireless commitment were instrumental to the success of their business.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Ginger was known for her many talents and passions. A gifted seamstress, she created beautiful coats, vests, shirts, and other garments—often using fleece or camouflage fabric—and generously shared them with family and friends. Her creativity extended into the kitchen as well; she loved to cook and frequently prepared entire holiday meals for gatherings of twenty or more loved ones.

Ginger was also an avid bowler who participated in two women’s bowling leagues during her lifetime. In quieter moments, she found joy in reading novels and built an impressive personal library over the years.

She was deeply loved by those around her for her kindness, sense of humor, and unwavering generosity. She treated everyone like family and created a welcoming space wherever she went.

Virginia is survived by her devoted husband of over 70 years Ronald E. Decker; her sister Loretta Chappell; her children Ronald L. Decker, Debra Mendoza-Gutierrez, Susan Hadley, and Elizabeth Coon; six grandchildren, Tara Cox, Jeffrey Hadley, Clinton Ware, Sharla Ware, Cori Coon & Kylee Hernandez; and four great-grandchildren, Gabriel Hadley, Hudson Cox, Oliver Hadley & Everett Cox.

She was preceded in death by her father Samuel Shadle; mother June Eversole; sister Caroline Wilson; and brother Samuel Shadle Jr.

Ginger’s legacy lives on through the countless lives she touched with love and laughter. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

May her memory bring comfort to those who knew and cherished her.