Election Day—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Election Day is here, and you have until 8 p.m. to get your ballot in.

Most races on the ballot are local, along with one proposed state amendment. In Cowlitz County, voters are deciding city council, school board, port, fire commissioner, and cemetery district seats. Your ballot will vary based on where you live. A voter pamphlet should have arrived in the mail a few weeks ago; if you didn’t receive one, you can find it on the county elections website.

As of Monday, turnout in Cowlitz County was at 21.44%.

Ballots can be returned through the mail—no stamp required—as long as they are postmarked today. You can also drop ballots off at an official drop box by 8 p.m.

If you still need to register to vote or update your address, you can do so in person at your county elections office until 8 p.m.

Oregon is also holding a special election today. Not all counties are participating, but Columbia County is.