Chase Over Lewis & Clark Bridge—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A man wanted on warrants is in custody after a chase and collision on the Lewis & Clark Bridge last night.

According to Longview Police Captain Brandon McNew, Columbia County deputies first attempted to stop the vehicle just after 8 p.m. The driver fled north across the bridge and reportedly stopped mid-span, but refused to comply.

As Longview Police moved into position, the suspect sped off toward Longview. Officers were staged along the roadway, and as the vehicle approached, the driver—identified as 42-year-old David Wolfe of St. Helens—appeared to intentionally swerve into a fully marked Longview Police SUV at an estimated 30 to 40 miles per hour.

The car was then pinned against a jersey barrier by another patrol unit. Wolfe got out and tried to run, but officers quickly arrested him. He was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail.

Wolfe faces more than a dozen charges, including hit-and-run with injury, reckless driving, attempting to elude police, third-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, and third-degree theft.