Power Outage in Southeast Longview This Morning —Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A section of Longview lost power early this morning. The outage was reported just before 6 a.m. and affected roughly 500 Cowlitz PUD customers in southeast Longview. The impacted area stretched from the Civic Circle down toward Tennant Way and over to the Longview Wye.

Both the PUD and Longview Police said some traffic signals were without power during the outage. Electricity was restored around 8 a.m. The cause has not yet been released.