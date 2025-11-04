LaFave Puts Out Statement on OPMA Lawsuit UPDATE—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Longview City Councilmember Kalei LaFave has issued an update on social media regarding the Open Public Meetings Act lawsuit filed against her and fellow councilmembers Erik Halvorson, Keith Young, and Mayor Spencer Boudreau.

LaFave says she and Boudreau have filed a response opposing a motion from the plaintiffs – Mike Wallin, Tom Samuels, and John Melink – who sought to compel discovery in the case. In their filing, LaFave and Boudreau argue the request is premature because the plaintiffs did not hold a required meeting under state court rules to try to resolve discovery issues before asking the court to step in. They say they intend to provide documents and responses once that process is followed, and maintain they remain committed to complying with Washington’s public records and open meetings laws.

A hearing originally set for Wednesday has been rescheduled to November 24th due to an unforeseen family emergency, according to Samuels.