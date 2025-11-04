Fill the Trolley at KLOG Building—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Come on down to the radio station today and help us Fill The Trolley. We’re teaming up with TrolleyLocal.com, the United Way of Cowlitz & Wahkiakum Counties, and Lower Columbia CAP for a community food drive to support local families in need.

You can drop off donations at the KLOG building from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at 506 West Cowlitz Way in Kelso. We are collecting non-perishable food items, as well as cash donations. Lower Columbia CAP says cash goes the furthest, since they can purchase food in bulk at wholesale prices.

The drive comes at a time of increased food insecurity in our area, especially with uncertainty surrounding SNAP benefits during the ongoing federal government shutdown.