Phillip Leroy Marrs: August 11, 1941 — October 25, 2025

LONGVIEW- Phillip Leroy Marrs, 84, left this world peacefully on October 25th, 2025, surrounded by his beloved family in Kelso WA.

Phillip was born to Loula Zetty and Donald Leroy Marrs on August 11th, 1941, in Bakersfield, Ca. His young life was shattered upon the death of his mother when he was just 7 years old. Phillip went to live with his father’s sister Dixie and Harry Poole and family in Delano Ca. who provided a loving home. Phillip remained close to his cousin Sandra McTeer and considered her his sister. After high school Phillip joined the Army and was stationed in Germany for several years. After serving in the military Phillip met Karen Lee Bayne in Paso Robles Ca. It was love at first sight and the two were married in 1963. Karen Lee had two daughters, Debra Dee and Dayna Daye. Son Duke was born soon after, making the family complete.

Phillip was employed by the Atascadero State Hospital in CA. where he worked in Management until his retirement. Karen and Phillip lived in Paso Robles where they raised their family and later owned a 10-acre almond farm that kept them busy caring for and harvesting almonds.

Phil and Karen started “antiquing” including multiple trips across the country including one unforgettable trip with Sandra and Mike McTeer. There were also many motorcycle trips with sister-in-law and brother-in-law Lynda and Gino Wasley and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Colleen and Jeff Bertoni.

Phillip also loved coaching sports, including assisting the Paso Robles Bearcats football team in the late 70’s plus coaching numerous youth football teams, baseball, and softball teams in the community.

Phillip and Karen relocated to Kalama WA in 1996 to be near their children and grandchildren and later great-grandchildren. Phillip and Karen built a beautiful home in Kalama and had a wonderful life enjoying their family and retirement. They continued antique hunting which became a successful business until Karen’s passing in 2022. They were married 59 years.

Phillip was lucky enough to meet and become companions with Barbara Raubuch in 2023 after meeting at the Longview senior center. The two had many friends at “The Center” and enjoyed their time together on countless adventures. Barbara has become a beloved member of the family.

Our family gives a heartfelt thank you to Eden Health Hospice for their support, kindness, and guidance through this difficult time.

Phillip L Marrs was preceeded in death by his beloved wife Karen Lee, his parents Donald and Loula Marrs and his aunt and Uncle Dixie and Harry Poole.

Phillip is survived by daughter Debra Dee Nelson and husband Ron, daughter Dayna Daye Duart, son Duke Marrs and wife Karen, Grandson Michael Woodruff and wife Casey, Grandson Cole Blackburn, granddaughter Elizabeth Lee Marrs and partner Andy, grandson Bayne Marrs and wife Kindra, granddaughter Jillian Lee Butler and partner James, and great-grandchildren Hailey, Ryder, Loula ,Jack, Quincy, Silas and Walker and cousin/sister Sandra McTeer and husband Mike.

A private family celebration of life will be held for Phillip in November 2025.